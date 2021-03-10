Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.68 and last traded at $127.30. Approximately 2,353,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,834,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,579. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

