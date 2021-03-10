CAE (NYSE:CAE) Trading Down 7.8%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s share price fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.18. 1,042,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 368,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 156.56, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CAE by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

