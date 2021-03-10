Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.37

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.37 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 78948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

