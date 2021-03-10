CaixaPay Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.00505257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00543387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00076150 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

