Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.32. Brookline Capital Management currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 84,161 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 85,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

