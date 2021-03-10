Callisto Network Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $290,573.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.77 or 0.03192468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021372 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.