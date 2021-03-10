Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded to “Accumulate” at Johnson Rice

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by research analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.92. 3,110,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

