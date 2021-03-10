Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 261,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 213,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $366.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. Research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

