Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.44

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 2324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $717.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

