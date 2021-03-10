Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.44

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 2324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $717.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48.
In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.
About Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)
Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
