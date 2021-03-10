Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.