Cameco (TSE:CCO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.53

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.53 and traded as high as C$20.32. Cameco shares last traded at C$19.88, with a volume of 1,772,121 shares.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their price target on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Cameco from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.36.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

