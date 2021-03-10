Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.03-3.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.387-8.474 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.03-3.11 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.94.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.