Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-3.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.386-8.473 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.34 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.03-3.11 EPS.
NYSE CPB opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.94.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.