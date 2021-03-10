Camping World Holdings, Inc. Declares None Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

CWH traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. 8,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,584. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

