Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CAMT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,083. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

