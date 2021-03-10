Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$70,020.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 220,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,933. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.55. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CWB. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.