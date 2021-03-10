Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $2,972,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 291,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

