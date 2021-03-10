Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.53

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $13.85. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,576 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 million, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,229 shares during the period. Canterbury Park makes up about 12.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 10.07% of Canterbury Park worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

