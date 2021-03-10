Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.84). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

