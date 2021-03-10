CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect CanWel Building Materials Group to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

