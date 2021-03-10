Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.57

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Capita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

