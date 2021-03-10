Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

