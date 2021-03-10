Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,008. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.