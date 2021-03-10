Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider John G. Finneran, Jr. Sells 45,527 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,080. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 872,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

