Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.40

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.40 and traded as high as $33.03. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 9,960 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Senior Living stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

