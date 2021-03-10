Cappasity (CAPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $68,288.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Cappasity has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $68,288.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00765655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029684 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00040358 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

