Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Trading Up 5.2%

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 171,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 61,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $383.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,413.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $334,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $40,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

