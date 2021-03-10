Capstone Mining (CS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Capstone Mining (TSE: CS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.20 to C$4.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.35 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$4.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50.

2/23/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

1/20/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.60 to C$3.00.

1/12/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.75.

Shares of CS opened at C$3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.67. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$4.18.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

