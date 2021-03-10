Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.18 and traded as high as C$3.83. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 993,047 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at C$6,078,696.90.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.