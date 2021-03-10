Carbon (CRBN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127,499.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $127,499.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Carbon token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00502403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00074052 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.10 or 0.00533130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00075329 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,702 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.