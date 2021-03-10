Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Gap Down to $69.60

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.60 ($0.91), but opened at GBX 67 ($0.88). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.87), with a volume of 2,439,578 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.42. The stock has a market cap of £230.94 million and a PE ratio of 15.95.

Card Factory Company Profile (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

