Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.18 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002030 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $35.90 billion and $4.18 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.00266862 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001996 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011934 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

