Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.12

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 833619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.96.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$259.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

