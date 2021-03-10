Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.11. 38,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 130,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc focuses on the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company is also developing various therapies for heart diseases, including acute myocarditis and other causes of heart failure. Its lead product is CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulation.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.