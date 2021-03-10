Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 6.7%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares were up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.50 and last traded at $128.98. Approximately 576,975 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 506,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $229,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,409.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 477.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 145.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

