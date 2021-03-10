Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.74% of Carlisle Companies worth $61,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.29. The company had a trading volume of 367,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $159.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

