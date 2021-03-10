Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post $130.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.50 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

