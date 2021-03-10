Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

CCL stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,906 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

