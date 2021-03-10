CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Down 7%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 4,297,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,386,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,409.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.