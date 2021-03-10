Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.81

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

