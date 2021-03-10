Carry (CRE) Market Cap Reaches $68.24 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Carry has a market cap of $68.24 million and $79.44 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,262,978,645 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

