Cars.com (CARS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cars.com (NYSE: CARS):

3/5/2021 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

3/1/2021 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

2/22/2021 – Cars.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cars.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CARS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 18,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $949.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Carscom Inc alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Cars.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,773,000 after acquiring an additional 107,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cars.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,596 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cars.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Carscom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carscom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.