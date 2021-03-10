Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Carter’s worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

