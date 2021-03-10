Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 8% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $261.99 and last traded at $260.42. 1,523,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,586,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day moving average is $239.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,303 shares of company stock valued at $244,173,932 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $120,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

