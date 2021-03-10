carVertical Price Hits $0.0009 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $6.77 million and $223,211.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.00801576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00027059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00068326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00031702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

