carVertical Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $222,746.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.00729523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

