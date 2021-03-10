Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.60. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,736. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $213.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

