CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 272,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 488,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $303.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,557,000. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,037,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 647,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 333,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 318,742 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

