CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 272,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 488,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $303.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASI)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.