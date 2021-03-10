Caspian Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $5,117.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

