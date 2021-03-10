Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

CSTL stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 75.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $883,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,335,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,689,346.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,929,921 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

